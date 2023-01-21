Chivas has had a start to the tournament that can be said to have been from fair to bad, after winning against Rayados de Monterrey it generated high expectations, however, against San Luis they could not win despite having more men on the field for more than 70 minutes, which has left many doubts
And in addition to all the injuries begin to take their toll, as Antonio Briseño and Sergio Flores were injured, in addition to the figure of the team Alex Vega who will undoubtedly be a casualty that will weigh on the game of the Rojiblanco team, in addition to these injuries is added the of José Juan Macías who is not yet 100 recovered and still cannot see minutes to support his team.
Although it is not all bad news, yesterday at a press conference Veljko Paunović, the technical director of the herd, confirmed that his stellar reinforcement will finally start as a starter, we are talking about Víctor Guzmán; “It is time for Víctor Guzmán” said the rojiblanco pastor.
It will be tonight Saturday when Chivas faces the red devils of Toluca for the first time in the tournament as a local with the support of their fans and although they have several injuries, with Víctor Guzmán on the field it is expected to be a match of high caliber.
