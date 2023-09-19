The film stars Mohamed Farrag, Nelly Karim, Bayoumi Fouad, Taha Al-Desouki, Amjad Al-Hajjar, Basant Shawqi, Haggag Abdel-Azim, Hanan Youssef, and Lubna Wans, and it began showing in cinemas last week.

The union said in a statement that the film received a majority of the votes of the committee selecting the film nominated to represent Egypt at the Oscars, which was composed of a group of independent filmmakers and critics.

The committee members voted on a short list that included 5 films: “Wish Fushes” directed by Walid Al-Halafawi, “19 B” directed by Ahmed Abdullah Al-Sayed, “The Ruby House” directed by Peter Mimi, and “The Green Door” directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz, in addition to For the nominated film.

Last year, Egypt refrained from nominating any film for the competition dedicated to films produced outside the non-English speaking United States.

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to announce the preliminary list of films competing for the award in December, before announcing the short list in January.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, USA.