MIn view of the collapsing order situation for the housing construction industry, associations have warned of a massive housing shortage. “In the worst case, Germany could be missing 900,000 to a million apartments by 2025,” said Axel Gedaschko, President of the Central Association of the Housing Industry (GdW), to the “Bild” newspaper. He cited the “downturn in the housing industry” as the cause.

According to a survey by the Ifo Institute, the crisis in German housing construction is getting worse. In August, one in five companies (20.7 percent) complained about canceled projects, as the Munich institute announced last week. In July it was 18.9 percent. A total of 156,200 new apartments were approved in 2023 through July. The number of building permits fell by 31.5 percent or 9,600 in July compared to the same month last year.

According to Ifo, the reason for the cancellations is primarily the sharp increase in construction costs and interest. As a result, many projects that were still profitable at the beginning of 2022 are no longer viable today. “The reduction in funding due to the stricter energy saving requirements is also putting a strain on the builders’ calculations,” explained Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe.

“A little over 200,000 apartments could be built in 2024. In 2025, the number of completed apartments could even fall below 200,000 if the federal government does not take countermeasures, said GdW President Gedaschko. He called on the federal government to reduce VAT from 19 to seven percent for building materials and services as “a first step”.







Associations hope for an investment package

Felix Pakleppa, general manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, called the drop in orders “catastrophic”. “Housing construction is in a nosedive,” he emphasized. “The number of approved apartments no longer covers the need.”

Pakleppa is hoping for an investment package from the federal government for the construction industry: “If the federal government has billions for the automobile industry, chip factories and industrial electricity, social peace in the housing market should also be worth a few billion in investments,” he emphasized.

The Federal Ministry of Construction stated that “intensive work is being done on a package of measures to stimulate the construction and real estate industry”.