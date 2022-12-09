As usual at this time of the year, the moves and rumors on television channels are beginning to make news. This time, “This is war” is not far behind. It turns out that, during the last edition of her program, Magaly Medina revealed that important changes are coming in the reality show for the 2023 season.

One of the most important will be driving, since the ‘Urraca’ assured that Renzo Schuller will no longer lead this space and that his replacement will be nothing more and nothing less than Mathías Brivio. According to the information handled by the host, both characters did not convince the respective television houses in which they work, so they will try new airs in the coming months.

Magaly criticizes the passage of Mathías Brivio for Latina

Before her surprise announcement, Magaly Medina emphasized Brivio’s not-so-successful time at the Jesús María television house, where it did not achieve the expected success. The presenter pointed out that the programs in which Mathías was all this time were quickly taken off the air due to their low audience.

Even the current morning paper “Arriba mi gente”, of which it is also a part, does not enjoy the expected rating either, so Mathias Brivio I would return to “This is war.”

“Finally, they called him (Mathías Brivio) from 4 and it seems that he is from ‘EEG’, to come back and replace Renzo Schuller, who was always second to Gian Piero Díaz. Both made a duo that worked, but separated Renzo Schuller is like a fish out of water and has not managed to materialize in his participation in ‘Esto es guerra’. Now the duo of yesteryear would return together with Johanna San Miguel ”, he indicated.

Fernando Díaz will join the ranks of Latina, reports Magaly

Another transfer between channels that Magaly Medina announced was from one of her ATV colleagues. It turns out that the journalist Fernando Díaz, journalistic producer of “Día D”, leaves the Arequipa avenue channel to try his luck in Latin America.