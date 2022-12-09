Laura* was 10 years old when she started wearing a mask for the same reasons we all wear: to protect herself from covid-19 and stop the spread of the virus.

Now, after almost three years and at the beginning of his puberty, the mask has taken another place in his life: that of an object that hides his face and helps her deal with social insecurities.

Her sister says that on a trip to the beach, Laura wore a mask, even to go into the sea.

At times like this, the sun marks the outline of the mask on her face, making it even more difficult for her to stop wearing the accessory in public.

The story of the young woman is one of the hundreds of accounts of Brazilian youth on social networks, especially adolescents, who say that It is difficult for them to go out without a mask because they are ashamed to show their faces.

In many cases they are the only students in the class who continue to use the accessory rigorously, and they are harassed by classmates who question their use and even try to remove it by force.

Others say the mask helps them blend in and reduces social interactions.even draws less attention from teachers.

The situation acquires complexity at a time of recurrence of coronavirus cases, in which the mask is recommended to stop the spread of the disease.

At what point, then, does the rigorous use of accessories by adolescents become worrisome? And how can parents and teachers deal with this situation?

an old habit

The habit of wearing accessories that distract other people’s attention is not something new among teenagers.

Baggy sweatshirts, caps and long hair over the face are some of the “mechanisms” that young people use to deal with insecurities related to body self-imageexplains the psychologist and doctor of education Alessandro Marimpietri.

The singer Billie Eilish is an example of this behavior: when she was 17 years old, she declared that she preferred to wear baggy clothes so that fans and the press would not sexualize her because of her large breasts.

Marimpietri explained that the forced confinement and the reduction in social contact imposed due to the covid-19 pandemic have aggravated this problem.

“A teenager who entered the pandemic at the age of 13 and is now 15, for example, has changed very substantially from a physical point of view.

Many were no longer sure how they would present each other from an image point of view and the mask appears as a symbolic shield of protectionas if the image itself were protected by a border that protects me from the gaze of the other”, he adds.

The expert claims that body image issues were inflated during the pandemic, when our resource for social interaction was often digital.

“Seeing themselves all the time on the screens and in the angles of the digital cameras changed the self-perception of all the subjects: children, adults, the elderly,” he indicates.

What is lost in hiding the face

Marimpietri explains that facial expressions are “important non-verbal signals for the development of the subject’s life, from the psychic point of view, social interaction and even cognition”.

By hiding part of the face with the mask indefinitely, adolescents also hide these fundamental keys to coexistence and socio-affective interaction.

This loss is perceived by Simone Machado, a Portuguese language teacher in the Sao Paulo public education system.

“Teachers read to students all the time, even when they don’t say anything. They are expressions of doubt, for example, that make us repeat an explanation. Masks make this exchange difficult,” he says.

The teacher reports that those students of hers who continued to use the mask even when the measure was relaxed already had introspective behaviors and socialization difficulties.

One of them, Machado said, was even more timid after the pandemic. “It’s like the mask is another wall in his socialization with the world. Even his gaze has become less expressive, and when I ask him questions, he just answers with a nod; I can’t even remember what his voice sounded like,” he reveals.

He adds that this situation is especially delicate with the increase in cases of coronavirus infection. “How do you tell the parents of a student that their child ‘wears the mask all the time’?” he asked.

How to handle the situation at home

Laura’s mother, the character that opens this text, describes her daughter’s behavior as something temporary, according to the girl’s sister. “My mom says it’s just a phase, and that Laura* is ‘playing’.”

She recounts that an uncle already forced Laura to remove her mask at a family event, but that the young woman was visibly uncomfortable.

“I tell my mother to take Laura to a psychologist, but she doesn’t listen,” adds the girl, who explains that her sister spends most of the day on the computer, playing RPG, a game in which each player is represented by a fictional character, with its own narrative and characteristics.

Fabiana*, another mother whose son also has a hard time leaving the house without a mask, says that this behavior can be difficult for parents to understand.

As they lost two close family members to covid-19, she associated her son’s strict mask wearing with fear of becoming infected and spreading the virus.

Over time, he realized that the accessory had acquired other connotations. “He went through puberty in the pandemic, now he has pimples and got braces. More than once he has told me: ‘I’m ugly, mom.'”

The woman admits that she has lost patience with her son’s behavior. But she says that, in general, the subject is talked about and that he himself has already decided to make that use more flexible next year.

“This is one of the most important strategies that parents can adopt,” says Marimpietri.

“There is no recipe. But, in a world that is built with words, it is necessary to access young people through them: understand what motivates this behavior and think, little by little, in alternative ways to deal with these feelings,” he explains.

in the school environment

At school, the geography teacher Luciana Cardoso highlights the importance of conversations between teachers.

“It was at ‘class council’ that I found out, from another teacher, that a student of mine always wears a mask out of embarrassment due to missing a tooth,” he says.

If a Physical Education teacher, for example, observes that the student practices sports with a sweatshirt and a mask, this triggers a different alert for teachers who only see them in the classroom, Cardoso indicates.

For Machado, an interesting strategy is not to talk directly about the insistent use of the mask, but rather try to encourage the socialization of these students in other waystransmitting group work inside and outside the classroom, for example.

The pediatrician Evelyn Eisenstein recalls that, among young people, it is more common for there to be negligent behaviors with respect to sanitary measures to combat covid.

“We are in a moment of caution, in which the mask must be used in crowds such as public transport, shopping centers and also in schools,” he concludes.

The original names were altered to preserve the identity of the interviewees.

IAN ALVES

BBC NEWS BRAZIL IN SAO PAULO