Eduardo Verastegui 47 years old, again, entered into a total controversy, this after making it clear that all the controversy of Tono Berumen ask him, and as is known, the former manager is accused of alleged sexual abuse.

For those who do not know Eduardo Verástegui is known for having a friendship with Toño Berumen who today is in the eye of the hurricane after Mauricio Martínez publicly accused him of having improperly touched him when he auditioned for him several years ago, for what is now being investigated, since there is already a formal complaint.

“Owner of a boy from a town who arrives in Mexico and they invite him to sing happily about life, everything that is said, well ask him,” answered Eduardo Verástegui, who for years had moved away from acting to focus on the religion that he practices, in addition to participating in altruistic causes with which he has traveled around the world.

“This man has seal skin; everything slips away from him. And he has more opportunities than a politician on campaign. In fact, it seems that he is always campaigning. What is true is that there is a black, black shadow that chases him. It seems who has a more shady past than television ratings”, “This man profits in the name of God I have never seen him help someone, well, I have not seen anything”, write the social networks.

This controversy of Eduardo Verástegui was unleashed when Sasha Sokol also publicly accused the producer Luis de Llano of abusing her when she was just 14 years old, so now more accusations have come to light from powerful people in the industry that according to these crimes.

It is worth mentioning that Eduardo Verástegui is also in the eye of the hurricane for being branded as a bad person, especially by the LGBT community who attacks him and everything for being pro-family, in addition to being a person who supports the anti-abortion issue. which has caused controversy.