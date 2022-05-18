Sometimes there are certain elements of video games that are not paid attention to by mere common sense, but there are fans so seasoned that they want to discover every secret of their favorite titles. This led to an editor god of war to receive an email that contained neither more nor less than the full name of Kratoswhich he found quite amusing.

On May 4, the video game publisher of The Guardian, Keza MacDonaldreceived a marketing email from someone who definitely did not know about the series created in Santa Monica Studios. Calling the protagonist John Kratos, and the Twitter account of PlayStation has commented on it, jokingly stating that he likes it and it is now his main canon.

John Kratos is my head canon now. Also the World Serpent is Colin. Hope that’s OK @SonySantaMonica. https://t.co/6FRCnGL2mJ — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) May 18, 2022

These types of errors often occur in the world of video games, as has happened with the same master Chief either John 117, who on countless occasions have been called Halo by the title of the saga. For his part, one that he will never forget is to call link, Zeldaafter all, is the character we see much more time on screen.

the joke of God of War went a little further, with fun alternate titles for ragnarokamong them is John of War: Ragna John, an entertaining way to take this with humor. That didn’t take long to catch the attention of fans, who are now constantly asking the company for the release date reveal.

Remember that God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to launch in 2022 for PS5.

Via: The Gamer