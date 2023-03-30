As of today, March 30, 2023, a new eBay Italy coupondedicated to the products of Xiaomi. Let’s see all the details on the availability period, the discount percentage and the methods of use.

The coupon XIAOMIDAYS23 will be available until 12 April 2023 (11.59 pm Italian time). This code applies a 15% discount on a series of specific products, up to a maximum of €50 per use. Each user can use the coupon for a maximum of 4 times, for a total maximum discount of €200. To activate the coupon it is first of all necessary to insert one or more valid products in the cart and before paying, insert the code XIAOMIDAYS23 in the dedicated field. To see which products you can buy using the Xiaomi code, you can simply reach this address.

The Xiaomi coupon banner on eBay Italy

Obviously you will find a whole range of smartphones to buyas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro which goes from €289 to €245.65. This model offers 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging and a 6.67-inch screen.

However, Xiaomi also produces many other productssuch as a Bluetooth speaker, televisions and household products such as humidifiers, robot vacuum cleaners and cordless vacuum cleaners.