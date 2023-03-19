At least four dead and damage to buildings caused by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that shook southern Ecuador and reached its neighbor Peru, according to a preliminary balance of authorities.

The tremor had its epicenter in the Ecuadorian municipality of Balao, about 140 kilometers from the port of Guayaquil, and at a depth of 44 kilometers, reported Ecuadorian authorities.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), for its part, reported the event with a magnitude of 6.8. Peruvian seismological authorities reported a magnitude of 7.0. According to the Secretariat of Risk Management of Ecuador, in Cuenca (south) the facade of a house collapsed on a vehicle and left “a deceased person.”

scare live

In Ecuador a strong earthquake of 6.5 degrees was registered. Photo: Social Media Videos

Moments of panic were recorded live during a sports program on TV.

(Also read: The shocking images left by the earthquake in Ecuador).

The panelists of the program ‘Los Humildes’ analyzed the preview of the game between Independiente del Valle vs. Barcelona, ​​to be played this Saturday night, when they were surprised by the movement.



“My God,” said the journalist in the foreground.

At first the journalists tried to remain calm, some asked for calm and said that it was a slight movement. “Calm down, it’s over, it’s over…”,

But everything got out of control. The movement became stronger and the set shook, so that the journalists, including a woman, could no longer keep calm.

“Let’s go to the break,” says one of them. The signal is cut off and only the panicked screams of the woman can be heard in the background.

“This building is anti-seismic… it’s over… God…”, they shout.

The seismic wave was also felt on the north and central coast of Peru, although with less intensity. Hernando Tavera, head of the National Seismological Center of Peru, assured RPP radio that “there is no significant damage to the structure or people” in that country. A first aftershock of magnitude 4.8 was recorded in Balao, Ecuador.

The Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute of the Ecuadorian Navy assured that the tremor “does not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami” in the Pacific.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news