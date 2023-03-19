Balance of the Public Security Secretariat of the State indicates a 74.8% reduction in criminal attacks

The federal government announced this Saturday (18.Mar.2023) the dispatch of another 100 National Force agents to Rio Grande do Norte, to help contain the wave of criminal attacks in the State, such as fires in public buildings, shops, vehicles and to homes, as well as shootings.

In the state, the balance is of a reduction in attacks due to reinforcements and public security actions on the streets.

Through social networks, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoannounced the dispatch of more National Force agents to the State.

Task Force Balance Sheet

This Saturday, the Secretary of Public Security of Rio Grande do Norte, updated the balance of the task force that acts to contain the wave of violence.

Since last Tuesday (March 14), when the first records were made, 111 suspects have been arrested, including 3 teenagers, 11 fugitives from justice recaptured and 3 monitored by electronic anklets.

In the latter case, one of them was arrested with a firearm, another with a gallon of gasoline and the third with a large amount of drugs.

The balance also records 34 firearms seized, in addition to 4 fake ones, 98 explosive devices and 23 gallons of gasoline. There are also 12 motorbikes, 2 cars, money, drugs, ammunition and stolen goods recovered.

Despite the fact that the night of Friday (17.Mar) and early morning of this Saturday (18.Mar) were marked by more violence in the State, with new criminal attacks and deaths, the local government says that the reinforcement of public security agents and constant actions on the streets of the State resulted in the reduction of criminal acts.

Based on data from the Regional Integrated Public Security Intelligence Center – Northeast and the Statistical Information and Criminal Analysis Coordination of the State Secretariat for Public Security, on Tuesday (March 14), 103 criminal acts were recorded throughout Rio Great North.

On Friday (17.Mar), after a gradual drop in occurrences, there were 26 criminal acts. As a result, there was a reduction of 74.8% in this period.

With information from Brazil Agency.