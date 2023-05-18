Edin Dzeko has made an appointment with his former club, Manchester City, in Istanbul. The Inter striker used Instagram to address his message and, immediately after Guardiola’s formation against Real Madrid, wrote: “See you in Istanbul, Manchester City”. The thought of him accompanied him with a photo “cut” in half in which he celebrates with the Inter shirt and with that of the City.

NUMBERS

—

The Bosnian in England totaled 189 appearances and scored 72 goals. Over the Channel he won 2 Premier Leagues (one with Mancini on the bench), an English League Cup and a Super Cup. In Inter, on the other hand, he is at 97 appearances with 31 goals and has lifted the Italian Super Cup twice and the Italian Cup once. Edin is in the first Champions League final of his career at the age of 37.