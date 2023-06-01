An almost heartbreaking scene. Still, with eyes swollen with tears. Tears, those of Paulo Dybala, which never stop. Not even when he runs to hug him Josè Mourinho. The Argentine (replaced in the 68th minute) continues to sob, with the cameras never losing sight of him.

Then, the team goes to greet the curve, and all the 20 thousand and more people who have flocked to Budapest to stay close to Roma. Dybala is pampered, caressed by the fans and perhaps only there the tears stop: Paulo raises his thumb on him in thanks, but his face is always marked by sadness. From the joy of the 1-0 goal to the defeat on penalties. A bitter evening, which started very well but ended in the most atrocious way for the world champion.