05/31/2023 – 7:37 pm

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized this Wednesday (31) the lack of articulation of the federal government. According to him, there is a “widespread dissatisfaction” of federal deputies with the government and has not confirmed for today the Provisional Measure that restructures the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

“There is no feeling, there are no requests, there are no new actions, what there is is a generalized dissatisfaction of the deputies and, perhaps, of the senators with the lack of articulation of the government, and not of one or another minister”, he said in an interview with press.

Lira also stated that the Chamber should not be held responsible for a possible non-approval of the MP. He said that he warned members of the government and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself about the lack of pragmatism in solving problems and providing assistance for the government to organize itself, however, according to the deputy, this has not happened so far.

“If today the result is not approval or voting on the Provisional Measure, the Chamber should not be responsible for the government’s lack of political organization”, he said.

Lira will have a meeting with party and bench leaders to assess whether the MP should be placed on today’s voting agenda.

“We are going to talk to the leaders and feel with the leaders if the Chamber will once again give credit to the government. Those who are voting on government matters are, astonishingly, the opposition parties and the independents. We don’t have, I think the parties, that political obligation. It is not a matter of life and death for the country. It is a matter of government organization”.

MP from Ministries

Provisional Measure (MP) 1,154/2023 defines the structure of ministries in the Lula government, which went from 23 to 31. In addition, six bodies gained the status of ministries, totaling 37 ministers.

The mixed commission that analyzed the MP approved the report by Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões Jr (MDB-AL) amended the original proposal, such as withdrawing the demarcation of traditional lands from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) and returning the attribution to the Ministry of Justice and Public security.

The MP needs to be voted on by the House and the Senate by this Thursday (1st). Or it will expire. Thus, the government would return to the structure left by the previous administration.

Throughout the day, the government is mobilized for the MP to be approved. Lira said that she received a phone call earlier from President Lula to address the issue.
























