The global growth of which Ducati has been protagonist in recent months has not gone unnoticed. For the Borgo Panigale motorcycle company, 2022 was the best year ever in terms of sales: the Italian market has driven this positive trend recorded by the company, which wants to continue to amaze in 2023 and obviously in the years to come. Not an easy challenge, also because of the rivalry with manufacturers Japanese of the caliber of Honda and Suzuki is becoming increasingly more aggressive, not only on the track with reference to MotoGP but also on the road. But this doesn’t seem to scare Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, at all.

Ferrari like Ducati?

“The Japanese have changed a lot in the management of development, several important people are no longer there and it is difficult to replace them with young talents because in Japan motorcycling must find its dimension again: perhaps they got a little distracted, focusing on new technologies such as software and drones”, explained Ducati’s number one to Repubblica. And to the provocation that someone claims that Ferrari should take inspiration from Ducati, Domenicali himself sides with the Maranello company, exalting it: “In the mass produced product they continue to do incredible things, they break one record after another. Just look at the beauty of the Gran Turismo.”

Continuous growth

Being part of the Audi galaxy can certainly represent an advantage for Ducati, in terms of sharing and know-how but also in terms of commercial requests. “We share the strategic plan with them, remaining very Italian: they don’t want a company measured by volumes, they don’t ask us for numbers but for prestige and quality. Identity”, adds Domenicali. Reiterating that the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer has only one objective: “To become the most attractive two-wheel company in the world. I would say we are on the right track. And it’s just the beginning“.