The European Parliament voted on a series of regulations on driver's licensethat will become digital and it can be achieved starting from 17 years. Furthermore, the new rules introduce theself evaluation of driving suitability and new driving school concepts for greater awareness of the most vulnerable users of the road. The draft rules on driving licenses were adopted with 339 votes in favour, 240 against and 37 abstentions, constituting the position of Parliament on first reading. The dossier will now be followed by new Parliament after the European elections of 6-9 June.

Driving license at 17 years old

MEPs voted in favor of issuing driving licenses to young people from 17 yearswith the condition that they are accompanied by a “expert driver”. And only after reaching the age of majority that they will be able to drive themselves. Furthermore i newly licensed will be subject to a special observation period of at least two yearswith stricter limitations on intake of alcohol and tougher penalties for unsafe driving.

Driving license at 17 years old, only if accompanied by an “experienced driver”

Instead to address the shortage of professional driversthey also decided to allow the eighteen year olds to obtain a driving license truck or bus with a maximum of 16 passengers, provided they have a professional suitability certificate.

License valid for 15 years

The new rules approved by the European Parliament extend 10 to 15 years the validity of licenses issued in the European Union for cars and motorbikes and others 5 years for trucks and buses. MEPs also rejected the Commission's proposal reduce validity of driving licenses for the elderly, to avoid discriminations and guarantee their right to freedom of movement and participation in economic and social life.

The validity of the license could be up to 15 years

They agree that drivers need to evaluate their own eligibility driving when issuing and renewing the licence, but leave it up to EU countries to decide how to carry out this assessment, which could be through self evaluation or through one medical examination with a minimum series of checks.

Driving test news

The European Parliament also intervened on the evidence ofdriving test so that drivers are better prepared for real situations on the road and aware of the risks, especially for the most vulnerable users such as pedestrians, children, cyclists and electric scooter users.

Also new for the driving test

Among the topics included in the driving tests are the notions of driving in snowy conditions and on slippery roads, safe use of the phone while driving, awareness of blind spots, the use of driving assistance systems and safety when opening vehicle doors.

Driving license online

The deputies also support the introduction of a digital driving license in the EU to support the single market, which would be available on smartphones and would have full equivalence with a physical driving licence. Meanwhile also in Italy the digital driving license should be a reality as early as 2024.

