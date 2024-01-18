The United States has strict regulations regarding entry to its territory. In the vast majority of cases, a visa is requested, and in all cases, a passport. Besides. Depending on the immigration status, another type of document may be necessary. If you plan to make a trip, you must have all the necessary procedures and know what are the available input ports, which in this case, correspond to California.

According to the official website of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), California has twenty ports of entry and the list of locations is as follows:

Andrade, Class A – 2502 Calexico East, Class A – 2507 Calexico Oeste, Class A – 2503 Eureka – 2802 Ash (2803/2882) – 2803 Los Angeles International Airport-Cargo Operations – 2720 Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport – 2704 Ontario Airport – 2721 Otay Mesa – 2506 Palm Springs – 2781 Puerto Hueneme – 2713 Sacramento – 2835 San Bernardino International Airport – 2782 San Diego – 2501 San Francisco International Airport – 2801 San Francisco – 2809 San José International Airport – 2834 San Ysidro, Class A – 2504 Tecate, Class A – 2505 Victorville, Southern California Logistics Airport – 2783

It is important to say that before going to any of the mentioned ports of entry it is necessary to verify that it is working, because in some cases they do not operate regularly.

The necessary procedure to enter the United States by land

Those who intend to cross the United States border by land They must process the I-94 permit before the CBP, a document intended to record the dates of entry and exit from the North American territory.

This is an electronic document that is requested to allow foreigners to enter the United States, which can be filled out in advance through the CBP website, although it can also be done directly at the port of entry.

To complete this procedure, it is necessary to provide some personal information such as full name, date of birth, gender, passport number and visa. In addition to the address where you will stay within North American territory.

The procedure costs US$6 and is not necessary for US citizens, resident foreigners returning to the country, foreigners with immigrant visas and most Canadian citizens.