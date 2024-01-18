France | The far-right leader is alleged to have published grossly racist messages under the nickname

The 28-year-old chairman of the national coalition denies the accusations, which are presented on a French current affairs program on Thursday evening.

French far-right President of the National Alliance Jordan Bardella wrote racist updates on the messaging service Twitter in the 2010s, allegedly on Thursday night's broadcast Complément d'enquête – in the current affairs program.

The writing would have taken place under the cover of the nickname. It is a Twitter account called “RepNat du Gaito”. Twitter is the former name of messaging service X.

The program will be broadcast on the France 2 channel in the late hours of Thursday evening, but its content was announced in advance by the news agency AFP and French newspapers, among others Le Monde and Liberation.

Pseudonym has been active in 2015–2017. However, according to Bardella, the accusations against him are baseless.

“I hate to disappoint you, but I only have one Twitter account,” Bardella said, according to AFP. “I do not stand behind comments that are not mine.”

The sources of Complément d'enquête are “three people who used to be [Bardellan] in the immediate circle”.

Jordan Bardella is 28 years old. He was elected chairman of the National Alliance (Rassemblement national) in November 2022. He is also a member of the European Parliament.

The national coalition is strongly anti-immigration and anti-EU. According to the most recent polls, the party is clearly the largest in France with nearly 30 percent support.

The real power figure of the party is Bardella's predecessor Marine Le Penwho has been a presidential candidate three times and currently serves as the leader of the parliamentary group of the National Alliance.

Marine Le Pen, president of the National Coalition parliamentary group, gave comments to the media in Paris last Monday. In the background on the right is party chairman Jordan Bardella.

Bardella was 19 years old when the Twitter account “RepNat du Gaito” was created in August 2015. At that time, he was already an active member of the party and a staunch supporter of Le Pen. At the end of 2015, Bardella was elected to the regional council of the Paris region, i.e. Île-de-France.

Many of the updates from “RepNat du Gaito” were openly racist. In February 2017, the nickname made a very crude joke about a black youth Théo from Luhakawho had been raped by the police with a baton in the suburbs of Paris.