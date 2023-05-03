The Michoacán de Origen Festival is preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day with a great concert by the famous Aguilar dynasty. Pepe Aguilar and his children, Angela and Leonardowill be in charge of delighting the public with their songs next May 10 in Morelia.

The concert will take place at the Francisco Villa stadium of the Venustiano Carranza Sports Unit at 7:00 p.m., and admission will be free.

The announcement was made by the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, through his social networks, where he invited all attendees to enjoy the presentation of “The Aguilars“.

The Aguilar Dynasty is a renowned family of Mexican musicians that has left an important mark on regional Mexican music.

This concert will be a unique opportunity for lovers of ranchera and regional music to enjoy a live presentation of Pepe Aguilar and their talented offspring.

Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the Mother’s day with a spectacular Aguilar Dynasty concert. Come and enjoy an unforgettable evening in the company of your family and friends at the Francisco Villa de Morelia stadium.

Receive more news from Michoacán on WhatsApp