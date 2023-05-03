After Genshin Impact, miHoYo may have another free-to-play hit in its hands, as Honkai: Star Rail managed to gross more than six million dollars in first 24 hours on the market.

It basically made a result similar to what Genshin Impact did at launch. To be precise, according to data from the AppMagic website, Honkai: Star Rail would have grossed $6.3 million on its first day, generating $32 million in revenues in its first six days (it was launched on April 26, 2023).

AppMagic: Revenue of Honkai: Star Rail in its first six days

The top revenue territory of Honkai: Star Rail is the China, which accounts for 39% of total spenders. Followed by Japan (22%), USA (15%) and South Korea (6%).

For comparison, on launch day Genshin Impact grossed $4.6 million and generated $31.8 million in its first six days after launching on September 28, 2020.

Said this, miHoYo has not yet officially announced the revenues of Honkai: Star Rail, but has spoken of more than 20 million downloads globally, with China still leading by number of installations (27%), followed by USA (12%), Japan ( 7%) and Russia (5%).

Prior to launch, Honkai: Star Rail had more than 30 million pre-registrations, as noted by analyst Daniel Ahmad, 21 million of which were from China. It therefore had higher numbers than Genshin Impact.

That doesn’t mean that Honkai: Star Rail will make it past the revenues of Genshin Impact in the long run, since we are talking about a total of 4 billion dollars. In any case, the start was really excellent and miHoYo certainly has another title that it will be able to support in the years to come.