Discord, the platform of voice chat (and not), is about to eliminate the four-digit numbering that is added to the end of user names.

This will change the username of each individual user, who will have to choose a new name, and each of these must be unique. The purpose of this change, as explained by the co-founder of Discord Stanislav Vishnevskiy in a blog post, is to make it easier for users to connect and interact, especially for newcomers to the platform.

Discord felt that the current format of usernames, including numbers, is too complicated to be easily remembered and shared. Also, the fact that usernames are not unique has caused problems for users with common names.

Discord however, it has guaranteed users the possibility to choose a non-unique and customizable name, which can contain special characters.

The transition process will take several months, and the changes will be assigned based on the date of registration on the platform. Discord he stressed that he will consider older users, and that in the coming days he will send notifications to inform users of the change.