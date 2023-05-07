An unexpected qualification

Red Bull approached qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix with the certainty of having the best car of the lot and of being the clear favorite of the weekend in Florida. But the pawn of Max Verstappen stopped on the section ‘unexpected‘ twice, first with an error that frustrated the attempt at the start of Q3 and then with the red flag displayed following the accident involving Charles Leclerc.

And so Sergio Perez, clearly struggling to chase after his teammate for the entire weekend, found pole position on a silver platter and sees the concrete possibility of catching Verstappen in the standings (there are six points between the two of distance). In fact, the Dutchman will start in fifth row, from the ninth spot of the grid and will be called to come back from the rear, in a race that promises to be anything but simple, also due to the rain forecast. And some downpours have already been seen during the American night.

Marko, the usual sarcasm

Helmut Marko in its usual post-qualification analysis entrusted to Sky Deutschland, he wanted to highlight his team’s overconfidence in waiting so long to get Verstappen back on track, after he hadn’t set any time in the first attempt: “Max was extremely unlucky. On his first lap he went a little wide and we should have sent him out first for the second. We would have had the necessary speed to do well, without waiting for the track to improve.”

The 80-year-old former Austrian driver then underlined: “By leaving earlier, we would certainly have placed him in the first two rows. But it’s a learning phase, we wanted to focus fully on the last run and get the most out of it. The later it comes out, the better the track gets, but in this case it wasn’t the right decision.”. Laughing he then threw a dig at Charles Leclerc: “Sarcastically speaking, we understood that we must not leave the pits behind Leclerc“. Finally a comment on Perez’s performance: “Checo’s pole position is incredible. Miami is more or less a second home for him, as both Spanish and English are spoken. He put everything together well. This season he is showing that he has learned at all stages of the weekend. He manages to be more mature and concentrated and in previous years he always started half a second or a second behind Max. You can’t erase everything in the space of a couple of practice sessions, but now he starts closer to Max and for this reason he is often ahead ”.