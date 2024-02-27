He Colombian Professional Football (FPC) These days it receives a lot of criticism for different reasons: the refereeing controversies, the loss of time of the players, the bad moment of the big teams and the tight schedule, are topics of media and fans as major shortcomings.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Chilling foul in Spain opens the tibia of a footballer in the middle of a game

Another issue that has been frowned upon is the scheduling of matches, since the Dimayor decided to carry the Colombian League matches every day, almost without a break for viewers and fans; Furthermore, many are lost, because in the same weekend a date has ended on Saturday and the next day begins on Sunday.

Equity Insurance vs. América de Cali at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in a match for date 8 of the Dimayor I League.

Thus, fans feel confused and lost, since they are not clear to which day each game belongs, in addition to feeling saturated with matches of a regular level.

However, the Dimayor would have a solution ready for one of the problems of League I. This was announced by the journalist Hernán Peláez Restrepoof the W Radiowho had a conversation with FFernando Jaramillo president of the Dimayor; The leader confirmed a decision that had already been made.

Read here: 'Supermán' López returned with an old team: this is how he prepares his return, video

The soccer match between Millonarios vs Aguilas for the Betplay league is played at the El Campín Stadium. Photo: See also Bill seeks that Colombian soccer be broadcast on open television Nestor Gomez. TIME

“Yesterday I met Fernando Jaramillo President of Dimayor, I asked you to review the sanctions and the code, but you also confirmed that football will be played again from Friday to Sunday,” Peláez announced on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Yesterday I met Fernando Jaramillo, President of Dimayor, I asked him to review the sanctions and the code, but he also confirmed that football will be played again from Friday to Sunday. #PelaezdeFranciscoenLaW — Hernán Peláez Restrepo (@eldoctorpelaez) February 27, 2024

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO