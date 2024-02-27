You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Fernando Jaramillo and Jaguares.
President Fernando Jaramillo would have leaked the information.
R F
He Colombian Professional Football (FPC) These days it receives a lot of criticism for different reasons: the refereeing controversies, the loss of time of the players, the bad moment of the big teams and the tight schedule, are topics of media and fans as major shortcomings.
Another issue that has been frowned upon is the scheduling of matches, since the Dimayor decided to carry the Colombian League matches every day, almost without a break for viewers and fans; Furthermore, many are lost, because in the same weekend a date has ended on Saturday and the next day begins on Sunday.
Thus, fans feel confused and lost, since they are not clear to which day each game belongs, in addition to feeling saturated with matches of a regular level.
However, the Dimayor would have a solution ready for one of the problems of League I. This was announced by the journalist Hernán Peláez Restrepoof the W Radiowho had a conversation with FFernando Jaramillo president of the Dimayor; The leader confirmed a decision that had already been made.
“Yesterday I met Fernando Jaramillo President of Dimayor, I asked you to review the sanctions and the code, but you also confirmed that football will be played again from Friday to Sunday,” Peláez announced on his X account (formerly Twitter).
Yesterday I met Fernando Jaramillo, President of Dimayor, I asked him to review the sanctions and the code, but he also confirmed that football will be played again from Friday to Sunday. #PelaezdeFranciscoenLaW
— Hernán Peláez Restrepo (@eldoctorpelaez) February 27, 2024
SPORTS
