This day has been complicated for the world of video games, given that massive layoffs were announced within PlayStation, specifically in the video game division. London, which had to close its offices and even cancel the video games they were developing. And now, a new report has emerged that another of its studios is suffering a similar situation but not on such a large scale, and we are specifically talking about the creators of the franchise. Horizon Zero Dawnone of the most popular.

According to what has been reported, this development studio with just over 400 employees will have a 10% cut in staff, resulting in 40 people having to leave their jobs. And from what is said, they will be positions mostly aimed at community issues, so people working on the creation of the current game should not be affected. However, it would be somewhat unfair if they had to look for another place to provide their services overnight.



Guerrilla Games is a video game developer based in the Netherlands, known for creating highly successful and renowned titles in the gaming industry. The company was founded in 2000 by Arjan Brussee and Michiel Mol, and has since earned a reputation for its focus on creating immersive and visually stunning gaming experiences. One of Guerrilla Games' biggest hits is the “Killzone” action-adventure game series, which debuted in 2004 with “Killzone” for the PlayStation 2 console. The series has continued with several releases, including “Killzone 2,” “ Killzone 3” and “Killzone: Shadow Fall,” which was a launch title for the PlayStation 4 console. However, Guerrilla Games' greatest achievement to date is the acclaimed open-world game “Horizon Zero Dawn” and also its sequel. Set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by animal machines, the game follows the story of Aloy, a young hunter searching for answers about her mysterious past. “Horizon Zero Dawn” received critical and popular praise for its innovative gameplay, immersive story, and stunning graphics.

This tells us that not even the games that provide the most income to PlayStation is saved, and yes, there are people from naughty dog They will also leave work.

Editor's note: It is very sad that these cases occur, but that is the problem of providing more jobs than necessary. And when a season arrives with nothing to launch, obviously the income will remain more modest.