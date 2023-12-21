The Centers for Disease Control in America has revealed the presence of a sub-variant of the emerging coronavirus in the United States, according to the latest figures.

The centers said that the submutant, known as JN.1, is already dominant in the northeastern United States, according to webmd.com.

In this part of the United States, the variant causes about a third of new cases, the CDC says, is responsible for about 20% across America and is the fastest-growing strain right now.

The CDC adds that the prevalence of the JN.1 subvariant doubled between late November and mid-December, thanks to holiday travel and decreased immunity.

In the past four weeks, hospitalizations due to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have risen by 51%, the CDC says.

The American CNN television network reported, “The Centers for Disease Control called on doctors to work harder to vaccinate their patients, stressing that it is not too late in the season to benefit from vaccines.”

The network stated that JN.1 is a sub-mutant of the BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola, which received attention last summer, stressing that the newest variant “has only one change in its spinal protein compared to its predecessor, but it seems that this was enough to make it… A virus that is more efficient and spreads faster.”

Around the world, some researchers warn that antibodies have less ability to neutralize JN.1 enough to trigger a new wave of infections.

CNN says that some European countries have witnessed “tremendous growth of the JN.1 variant” and an increase in the number of hospitalizations, and it is also growing in Australia, Asia, and Canada.