It should not go through Frankfurt, but around the outside: construction work for the western regional bypass began in the south in the summer of 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the northern section will now follow.

She can no longer be stopped, the regional tangent west. It is the first rail connection in the Frankfurt/Rhine-Main conurbation that does not lead directly into the city of Frankfurt and thus via the already overloaded Frankfurt main station, but “simply around the outside,” as the advertising slogan says. At least the RTW planning company assumes that this project, which has been planned for 30 years, can no longer be stopped. Even if three Eschborn farmers are currently suing the administrative court against the planning approval decision for the section between Bad Homburg and Eschborn.

Your fields are not only affected by the course of the new route. Rather, their fertile soils should also be used for construction site equipment and thus for parking heavy vehicles and machines. The Darmstadt regional council, which is responsible for planning approval, is confident that it will still be possible to reach an agreement with the farmers. Finally, the areas would be inspected carefully before use and any damage would then be compensated for. This is all regulated by law, they say. What is important is that, according to the authority's assessment, the lawsuits have no suspensive effect, meaning that the schedule for the construction of the western regional bypass has not yet been called into question.