The Clippers waste the +16 of the 3rd quarter and succumb to overtime in Chicago. Sixers betrayed by Harden. Another knockout for the Lakers. Gallinari’s Hawks (4 points) hit the “Play-In”

Riccardo Pratesi & commat; rprat75



DeRozan’s 50 points are Chicago’s lifesaver, the Lakers continue to sink, Philadelphia does it hard in Detroit. And Gallinari’s Hawks mathematically conquer the “Play-In”. These are the titles of the NBA matches of the Italian night.

chicago-la clippers 135-130 dts – Hurricane DeMar hits the Clippers. DeRozan scores 50 points, 17 in the 4th quarter, 10 in extra time, and gives the Bulls (45-32) a very precious success to consolidate the playoff position and avoid any fear of “Play-in”. This time the Clippers (37-40), seasonal comeback specialists, suffer a sensational one, squandering the 16 points advantage accumulated in the third quarter. For coach Lue, Jackson’s 34 points and the presence of the recovered George are not enough, which still gives the Californians hope for a “Play-In” perspective, now certain. Probably from eighth force in the West. See also US sports, racism and numbers: the NBA is virtuous, the Nfl instead ...

Chicago: DeRozan 50 (17/24, 2/2, 14/15 tl), Vucevic 22, LaVine 21. Rebounds: Vucevic 14. Assist: Caruso 7.

Los Angeles: Jackson 34 (6/14, 6/9, 4/4 tl), George 22, Morris 20. Rebounds: Zubac 9. Assists: Jackson 7.

utah-la lakers 122-109 – Utah returns to success, after 5 defeats in a row, thus overcoming Denver and regaining possession of fifth place in the West. The Jazz (46-21) recover Bogdanovic and leave no chance for the Lakers without the injured James and Davis who will try to return for the crucial challenge with the Pelicans. Because now Los Angeles (31-45), after this umpteenth knockout, has been overtaken by San Antonio in tenth place in the Western Conference and is even likely to remain out of the “Play-In”. In Utah, Mitchell and Gobert are rampant, Westbrook and Howard’s fair tests aren’t enough.

Utah: Mitchell 29 (7/12, 4/10, 3/4 tl), Gobert 25, Clarkson 19. Rebounds: Gobert 17. Assist: Mitchell 7.

Los Angeles:Westbrook 24 (9/16, 0/2, 6/10 tl), Howard 21, Monk 14. Rebounds: Howard 12. Assists: Westbrook 7. See also F1 | Steiner: "Mick has to understand what happened for his trust"

detroit-philadelphia 102-94 – Detroit (21-56) places the surprise of the night. He invented a last quarter from 29-15 of partial and Philly fold dragged by Cunningham, who competes with Mobley of the Cavs for the freshman title of the year. This time he scores 27 points, even if it is Bey’s 10 in the last 5 ‘of the race that make the difference. For the 76ers (46-30), now fourth in the East, in the third defeat in a row, the usual monumental Embiid is not enough, this time with 37 points and 15 rebounds: Harden (18 points) shoots 4/15 from the field, the coach team Rivers just 7/26 from 3 points.

Detroit: Cunningham 27 (12/17, 0/3, 3/4 tl), Bey 20, Olynyk 12. Rebounds: Stewart 12. Assists: Cunningham 6.

Philadelphia: Embiid 37 (10/17, 1/2, 14/16 tl), Harden 18, Harris 14. Rebounds: Embiid 15. Assists: Harden 7.

atlanta-cleveland 131-107 – Fourth consecutive victory for the Hawks, who arithmetically ensure entry to the “Play-In” and appear Brooklyn and Charlotte with 40 wins, 37 defeats. The positions on the grid for the playoff play-offs are to be discovered. On the other hand, the outcome of the race with the remodeled Cavs (42-35) is discounted, who without Mobley, Allen and Rondo lose for the fifth time in the last 6 races. Detached from Chicago and Toronto, direct entry to the playoffs now seems a chimera, if anything they have to look back and defend seventh place in the East. Young scores 30 points, Hawks never under for 48 ‘. For Gallinari, recently affected by a bruised right elbow, 4 points off the bench, +11 plus / minus. See also Bulls Covid outbreak: 10 positives, skip the first two games of 2021-22

Atlanta: Young 30 (5/8, 4/9, 8/8 tl), Huerter 23, Okongwu 17. Rebounds: Cappella 14. Assists: Young 9. GALLINARI 4 points (2/7), 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 23 ‘ .

Cleveland: Osman 21 (4/4, 3/6, 4/6 tl), Garland 18, Brown 15. Rebounds: Brown 13. Assists: Garland 8.