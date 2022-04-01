Home page politics

Of: Caroline Schaefer

split

The Ukraine war continues: Ukrainian troops recapture some settlements. Many regions are still contested. The night at a glance.

in the Ukraine war* repels the army of of Russia* Presidents Wladimir Putin* continue to resist.

The location in Kyiv*, capital of Ukraine*, seems to relax to something. The outskirts are still fought over. Volodymyr Zelenskyy* according to the situation in the South and Donbass remains tense.

in the Ukraine conflict* there should have been no Russian conquests in the night to Friday (01.04.2022).

Kyiv – The fighting in Ukraine continues: More than five weeks have passed since Putin’s troops invaded his neighboring country. But the Russian armed forces continue to meet bitter resistance. The Ukrainian defenders want to have recaptured some areas.

According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), there were no Russian conquests on the night of Friday (01.04.2022). According to the city commander, the situation in Kyiv has eased somewhat. The situation around the capital is improving, according to a statement by General Mykola Schyrnow published on Thursday evening (March 31, 2022). But fighting continued in the outskirts. The public is urged to exercise caution. Meanwhile broke EU-President of Parliament* Roberta Metsola on a trip to the capital. “On the way to Kyiv,” wrote the politician via Twitter.

Ukrainian soldiers check on bystanders after a shelling in the city of Kharkiv March 31, 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © Fadel Senna/afp

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian troops recapture some settlements

According to their own statements, Ukrainian troops are said to have retaken eleven settlements in the south of the country in the Cherson region. Contrary to this report, Russia had announced that it had completely conquered Cherson. According to the General Staff, the eastern city of Kharkov will continue to be shelled. Russian fighting in the southern Mykolaiv region, on the other hand, was unsuccessful. In the north, some Russian units had withdrawn, it was said. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the situation “in the south and in the Donbass is extremely difficult”, the Ukrainian President was quoted as saying by the dpa. According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia wants to maintain the military presence, especially in the east and south of the country.

Ukraine War: Selenskyj revokes two generals’ titles

In addition, two Ukrainian generals face penalties. Zelenskyy stripped the former SBU chief Andriy Naumov and ex-SBU chief for the Kherson region Serhey Kryvoruchko of their titles. “Now I don’t have time to deal with all the traitors. But little by little they will all be punished,” said the head of state in a video message. He did not give any further details. As the dpa reported, Naumov is said to have been dismissed as head of the secret service in the summer of 2021. Before the start of the Ukraine war, he is said to have fled abroad. According to media reports, Naumov is said to be involved in smuggling and corruption at customs.

The Russian president should also take action against his own people. According to the US government, Vladimir Putin is said to have fired some of his advisers in the wake of the war between Russia and Ukraine. “There are indications that he has fired some of his advisers or placed them under house arrest,” said the US President Joe Biden* in the White House. In addition, he should apparently isolate himself.

For Friday morning, Russia announced a ceasefire in the strategically important port city of Mariupol. A humanitarian corridor is to be created from 9 a.m. CEST for the evacuation of civilians. (kas with dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.