Sinaloa.- One second dead whale on the beaches of the state appeared on the morning of Saturday, April 9, in The Watcher, in Eldorado, syndicate belonging to Culiacán.

The cetacean was located around 11:30 am by fishermen already in a state of decomposition, while on April 2 a whale appeared on the beaches of Nuevo Altata, in Navolato.

Read more: The state of Sinaloa maintains 182 active patients with covid-19