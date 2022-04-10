There was much discussion during the winter about what could have happened in the pilots management in case the Ferrari he would have had a World Cup car. Now, after the first three races, what was only a dream is slowly turning into a solid reality (to quote a famous ad), with undisputed dominance looking at both rankings.

In addition, the drivers question seems to have almost naturally addressed itself, at least according to what we have seen in this very first part of the season. Charles Leclerc he dominated two out of three GPs, fighting until the end for the victory also in the second race in Jeddah. Carlos Sainzon the other hand, he showed that he needed a little more time to push the F1-75 to the limit, even hitting his retirement in Australia after a disastrous qualifying and start.

Asked at the end of the Melbourne weekend, team principal Mattia Binotto somehow avoided going too far on the issue, however, expressing himself convinced of the potential of his Spanish driver and in the chances of seeing him in a real fight for victory very soon.

“The choice of the first guide it is not a problem that we are asking ourselves now – underlined Binotto – Both Leclerc and Sainz are two fast and strong drivers. Carlos is looking for the best form: he wants to show that he is on par with Charles and at the height, this weekend he was driving very well, but circumstances did not help. I hope and am convinced to see a very strong Carlos who will be able to put Charles on the ropes. This is what I hope “.