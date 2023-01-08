“The traffic accident killed 17 people and injured 22,” state broadcaster CCTV quoted local authorities as saying. She indicated that the injured were taken to the hospital, pointing out that an investigation is underway to uncover the cause of the accident.

She explained that the “major traffic accident” occurred just before 1 am (1700 GMT) in Nanchang County.

Later, the traffic police in Nanchang issued an advisory to drivers, saying that the area was experiencing “hazy weather”. “Visibility is poor, which could easily lead to traffic accidents,” she said.

Road accidents occur frequently in China due to the lack of strict safety measures.

In September, 27 passengers died after a bus carrying them to quarantine facilities overturned on a highway in Guizhou Province.