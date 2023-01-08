American TV presenter and actress Mindy Robinson on January 7 called the new speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy the “daddy” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I’m sure you’re glad that your daddy managed (to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives. – Ed.). We all know that you launder our taxes through funds from other countries in a fraudulent scheme. How much longer does it take for everyone to realize that you are covering your ass by spreading fake news from Ukraine?” – this is how Robinson commented on Zelensky’s post congratulating McCarthy.

Earlier in the day, the new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, announced the priorities of the House of Representatives, without mentioning support for Ukraine. He noted that we are talking about the obligation of legislators to ensure a strong economy, security and freedom within the country, and accountability of the government. In this regard, the congressmen decided to stop the excessive spending of Washington.

During his speech, McCarthy said that he plans to get rid of Washington’s wasteful spending, as well as the growth of the country’s public debt. Also, according to him, Congress will seek to reduce prices for food, fuel, housing and cars for citizens of the country.

Meanwhile, after the election of McCarthy, Zelensky expressed hope that Washington would continue to provide assistance to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on January 6, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the United States would provide the largest $3 billion military aid package in history to Ukraine. Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass