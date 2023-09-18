David González is the new coach of Tolima

David Gonzalez was made official as the new technician Sports Tolimaa team that will mark his second experience as a coach after having directed Independently Medellín.

The Colombian arrives at the Ibagué team to rebuild the path of the team that is currently outside the eight this semester due to the irregular campaign with Juan Cruz Real, technician who left his position a few days ago.

Good or not?

González had been without a team for a few months after his departure from Independiente Medellín, a team that he directed between 2022 and the first half of 2023 and where he had a performance of 50% where he directed 56 games and won 22, tied 18 and lost 16 duels.

For a couple of games ago, the ‘Vinotinto y Oro’ had been led by José Arastey after the departure of Cruz Real and now they will have the Antioqueño on the bench who could lead their first game against Envigado next Thursday.

González is expected in Ibagué in the next few hours where he will sign his indefinite-term contract.

It is worth noting that Tolima is 14th in the Betplay League with 13 units and has just beaten Pasto 2-1 as a visitor.

