In the PP they are warming up so that Sunday’s event against the possible amnesty is a total success and yesterday they made an appeal to the most critical sector of the PSOE with Pedro Sánchez. The deputy secretary of Culture and Open Society of the popular party, Borja Sémper, stated today that the party “trusts” that both card-carrying socialists and those who have been expelled for criticizing the current Ferraz leadership will attend this call – as happened the last week with Nicolás Redondo, former leader of the Basque socialists.

“I expressly invite everyone, card-carrying socialists, expelled socialists, socialists at heart, conservatives, liberals, that is, all Spaniards who today are worried because equality is going to be broken,” said the Basque leader from Genoa, where He appeared after the meeting of the Popular Party’s Steering Committee.

The deputy also did not want to offer details about the format of Sunday’s call, which will take place at 12:00 p.m. and whose motto is “In the face of amnesty, equality”, but insisted that it is “a conventional act party.” Vox, which asked Feijóo to clarify whether this was called by civil society or not, confirmed yesterday that he will not be present. Those from Santiago Abascal, on the other hand, will attend the October 8 event convened by the Catalan Civil Society in Barcelona.

Furthermore, Sémper took the opportunity to describe as “unheard of” the criticism expressed in recent days by the Government following the announcement of this act. “Except what Sánchez’s PSOE does, everything is wrong for them,” he assured after stating that this attitude shows that neither PSOE nor Sumar “accept the result of 23-J, the King’s mandate, or the date chosen by the president of Congress for the investiture. The current strategy of the socialist leader, maintains Sémper, involves “confusing the debate” in order not to answer the capital question of whether or not he will grant the amnesty demanded by Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Generalitat who has escaped from Justice since 2017.

Sunday’s call will take place just 48 hours before Feijóo’s investiture session. An almost impossible undertaking for the Galician leader due to the lack of support – he has 172 ‘yeses’ – but one in which the PP continues to work. Yesterday, in fact, Cuca Gamarra, general secretary of the party, met in the afternoon with Aitor Esteban, spokesperson for the PNV. The Basque leader – who admitted other contacts between both parties beyond this meeting – reiterated his “no” to his formation to invest the leader of the PP. “The PP insists but we have been very clear and we have not moved,” he concluded.