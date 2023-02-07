The Brazilian is the most used by the coach this season. And he’s still awaiting a call from the new management

The 28th match of the season will be played on the right in the three-man defense, with his other two Brazilian teammates, Alex Sandro and Bremer next to him. Danilo Luiz da Silva, for Juventus fans simply Danilo, does not know the word rest. The last time he watched almost the entire game from the bench was 5 months ago, in the first leg against Salernitana. Since then in Serie A he has played 14 games in a row, all as a starter and all in full and many with the captain’s armband. Danilo is Max’s workaholic, the most used by the Juventus coach (26 appearances from the start, for a total of 2330 minutes played: he is the only one to have already exceeded the two thousand mark). One of the few with whom Allegri speaks (in most cases he delegates talks with the players to the men on the staff) and whom he blindly trusts, it is no coincidence that he chose to entrust him with the role of deputy even if in terms of attendance he is not the second of the list. See also Juve, since Di Maria? Two goals and assists against Argentina, physical problems gone

Danilo conquered it with his charisma, dedication and attachment to Juventus. When he speaks he always acts as a leader even if after all there are several with more seniority than him. The Brazilian arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2019 in an exchange with Joao Cancelo, greeted by a lot of skepticism. However, it took Danilo little to win the affection of the fans and the esteem of the coaches who took turns on the Juventus bench: from Sarri to Pirlo up to Allegri, he played with everyone and everyone had sweet words for him.

Against Salernitana Max will still entrust him with the keys to defense. Danilo (who is also one of the few who has never been injured yet) feels at home in Turin and would like to stay there forever: it is no mystery that his entourage and Juventus have already started some time ago (before the changes at the top). the talks for the renewal of the contract, which expires in 2024. In reality, the agreement for the extension (one year plus the option for the second) already exists, but the negotiation is currently on standby. This is because the new management has not yet started working on the renewals. Danilo is waiting for a call that hasn’t arrived yet, to understand if everything is still as before. See also How much would Tigres earn from the sale of Luis Quiñones and Diego Reyes?

