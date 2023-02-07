RBC: The Ministry of Defense proposed to allow all military personnel to participate in peacekeeping missions

The Russian Ministry of Defense wanted to change the federal law “On the procedure for the provision by the Russian Federation of military and civilian personnel to participate in activities to maintain or restore international peace and security.” About it writes RBC with reference to copies of documents and accompanying materials, whose authenticity was confirmed by a source in the government.

In particular, the defense department proposed to give the opportunity to participate in peacekeeping missions not only to contract soldiers, but also to all military personnel, including conscripts. The law, if signed, may enter into force from the date of publication, but at the same time, the norm can be made retroactive, that is, it can be extended to legal relations that arose from August 15, 2022, the newspaper writes, specifying that the bill has already been agreed with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the FSB , FSO, SVR, Rosgvardia and other departments.

In addition, the bill received the conclusions of the Ministry of Justice, the State Legal Department of the President and the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government. It follows from the explanatory note that the draft law was developed to “improve the procedure for recruiting military personnel sent to participate in peacekeeping activities.” It is noted that this will help empower those involved in peacekeeping activities.

According to the current law on peacekeepers, only military personnel who serve on a contract basis and have undergone preliminary special training can currently participate in a peacekeeping mission on a voluntary basis.

RBC’s source in the State Duma said that the defense department began work on the bill more than a year ago, and stressed that the new norm, which can be adopted, will make it easier to rotate military personnel in a peacekeeping mission. According to the interlocutor, if the law is adopted, conscripts will be able to take part in peacekeeping missions, but they will have to serve at least six months and undergo special training.

Earlier, deputy Nina Ostanina said that they wanted to make one amendment to the law “On mobilization training and mobilization in the Russian Federation”, according to which a deferment from conscription will be granted to fathers of disabled children and those who are the only children of single parents-pensioners. At the same time, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Committee on Defense, later denied Ostaniga’s words, emphasizing that this issue was not discussed with the deputy.