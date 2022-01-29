Sinaloa.- The three dams of the Río Fuerte hydraulic system in Sinaloa made up of Huites, Miguel Hidalgo and Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez presented in the early hours of yesterday a joint storage of 2 thousand 611 million cubic meters and were located at 40% of its conservation capacity.

This volume, compared to 2021, represents 148 million cubic meters more thanks to the rains that have been occurring during the winter season.

In a tour carried out by the main works in northern Sinaloa, reporters of this morning confirmed the good storage that these important hydraulic works still have, despite the extractions that have been carried out to care for the crops established during the Autumn cycle. winter 2021 2022, as well as for the attention of industrial and domestic uses that occur in the north of the entity.

The direction of the North Pacific Basin Agency of Conagua reported that the Miguel Hidalgo dam stores a direct storage of 1,157 million cubic meters and is at 37.33 percent of its conservation capacity.

While the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam stores 967.8 million cubic meters, which places it at 33.28% of its conservation level.

Dams in northern Sinaloa store 2,511 million cubic meters | Photo: Discussion

For its part, the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam stores 486.14 million cubic meters, which places it at 93.6% of its conservation level.

The dams receive contributions of 65.6 cubic meters per second from floods coming from the upper part of the mountain range.

Read more: Corn and wheat prices fall on the Chicago Grain Exchange

Optimism for reservoirs

Questioning about the storage that the dams present, the peasant leader Aristeo Verdugo Ayala, president of the peasant municipal committee number 17 of the Valle del Carrizo, pointed out that they are definitely optimistic due to the high volumes of storage that the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam presents given that this will allow them to cover without problems the needs that the established crops will face during the autumn-winter 2021-2022 cycle.