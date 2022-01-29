Peacemaker came to HBO Max to rock the DCEU, thanks to his unapologetic sense of humor and action galore. This has not been a surprise considering that it is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad and has James Gunn as the director in charge of its development.

In the fifth and final chapter there was no lack of laughter, as well as references to various characters from the DC Extended Universe. After the protagonist insulted Batman for not killing his villains, he now decided to lash out at Superman with a rumor about his sex life.

As we saw, the protagonists were learning about the Butterfly Project and how these creatures entered the human body through a hole to nest in the brain. However, the presentation of Economos states that they enter specifically through the rectum, which unleashes everyone’s laughter.

TO peacemaker he’s amazed that the aliens are gross enough not to worry about crawling around in the manure. Then, he adds: “Superman is an alien and excrement excites him. I understand that he is super cool with feces.”

Of course, his companions deny these accusations against the Man of Steel. Harcourt replies to the Peacemaker that such a claim is nonsense, but the protagonist confidently states that he has verified it on Google.