2023 will not be remembered as a happy year for Italian cyclists: in fact, one month before the end of the year there have already been 185 victims on our roads among those who were riding their bicycles. As in the case of pedestrians, however, we are faced with a improving trend in recent months: 17 cyclists lost their lives in November, the same number as in October but fewer than the 19 reported in September, 21 in August and as many as 34 in July.

Massacre of cyclists in Lombardy

The regional ranking changes with respect to pedestrians: this time we find the Lombardy in command of the negative ranking with 38 deaths, second and third position for Emilia-Romagna and Veneto with 27 and 21 deceased cyclists respectively, “only” fourth position for Lazio (tied with Tuscany) which wears the black jersey among the regions with the highest number of pedestrian road victims. As always, Asaps reminds us that it is about “partial data because they don’t take into account the seriously injured who won’t make it to hospital.”

Road hacking

Some data relating to cyclists who have lost their lives on Italian roads from the beginning of the year to today. Of the 185 victims, the vast majority were represented by men, 164, compared to “only” 21 women. Just under half of all deaths, 70 to be precise, involved people over the age of 65. He continues to worry about the issue related to road hacking: 17 cases confirmed in 2023 alone, with one case also this week.