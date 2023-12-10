According to its own statements, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) can no longer provide humanitarian aid to the suffering population in the Gaza Strip. “It’s a drop in the ocean,” Martin Frick, head of the program’s Berlin office, said Sunday in Dubai, where it runs a warehouse, a global hub, for Gaza aid. According to him, only a total of 1,800 trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7th. “In peacetime that was 10,000 a month,” he said. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) traveled to the UN warehouse accompanied by journalists on the sidelines of her stay at the UN climate conference.

Frick continued that everything essential has been missing in the Gaza Strip for weeks now: food, water, medicine, medical care. “It really is a humanitarian catastrophe what is happening there. And if this continues, hunger will of course be one of the greatest dangers.”

When asked whether the Islamist Hamas, which Israel is fighting, would not also benefit from the aid, Frick said: “The UN has been working in the Gaza Strip for over 60 years. We have very robust systems in place so that we know that our help is actually going to the people who need it most. We are very well informed about this.” At the moment, trucks with relief goods are still being sent to the Gaza Strip, but distributing the goods is extremely difficult. “And I also remember that we have already lost over 100 colleagues in this war.”

There are also difficulties with communication on site. “If the power goes out, mobile communication also fails. All I can say is that the people who work for us in the Gaza Strip are really risking their lives to distribute food there.”

According to him, the UN food program currently primarily supplies things that can be eaten immediately – such as energy bars or canned fish. “Because it makes no sense to deliver food that first has to be cooked in an area where no fuel is available at all.”