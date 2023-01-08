black thursday lived on October 17, 2019 marked Culiacanense society and Mexico forever. The failed strategy to capture Ovidio Guzmán revealed the lack of coordination between the different public security authoritieswhich, due to the immediate response of the organized crime that in number of elements and weapons exceeded all effort, in a short time paralyzed the life of the Sinaloan capital.

At that time, no one made sense to launch an operation in the middle of rush hour putting the general population at risk, girls and boys imprisoned in their schools, women and men detained in the workplace, all with the uncertainty never experienced before, a long-awaited certainty of feeling their loved ones safe.

The otherwise traumatic experience was endured without getting over it. All of us from Culiacan have a horror story to tell about what we have experienced, a story of impotence, courage, and fear for being so vulnerable,”sheltered“For the cowardly expressions of authorities who only had enough to stay at home, far from guaranteeing even their own safety, what to say about the citizens or the businesses that presented an economic loss of at least 120 million pesos with the total closure of its activities.

Last Thursday, January 5, the story was repeated, this time more crude and stark, except for the realization of the actual arrest of the same character, terror once again seized culiacanthis time the schedule of the operation helped to start the curfew although Unfortunately, until today there have been 29 deaths, 35 injuries, 9 blockades and 250 looted cars according to the authorities, arrests, looting, shootings at airports and collateral damage. that reached the municipalities of Badiraguato, Guasave, Ahome, Mazatlán and Escuinapa, but that impacted and immobilized the entire entity.

The events that occurred are a clear example of the insecurity crisis in which our country is immersed and we reached the point where there is no time for excuses, it is time to recognize that it is not a matter of colors and ideologies.

Security is a challenge who needs the cooperation everyone, and in this matter there is no margin for error, the government must be effective and accurate because improvisation, pride and the incompetence you They are costing the lives of the people of Mexico.

Security must be supported with resources, with strategy, with intelligence, with planningnot only with speeches to exempt guilt and justifications.

Today in Culiacán order has been restored with the determined attitude of its people, and it must also be said with the support strategic Y military man of security that has arrived, but the call of Sinaloan society is energetic towards ethe state and municipal governmentwe cannot allow your inability to guarantee security keep stealing from us tranquility, live in peace It is our right and your responsibility.

Culiacán force, Sinaloa force.