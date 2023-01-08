In this 2023 the labor market will demand trained personnel in different skills to fill a job. The specialists in human Resources have stated that it is not only required technical knowledge but of other types of skills and abilities, facing a new work model that changed after the pandemic and the new scenario world geopolitical.

The areas of human Resources and companies are undergoing a transformation of the production model and the ways to be able recruit and retain staff.

It is not like before, the pandemic of covid-19 came to speed up new work models and ways of working.

The internet, new technologies, working from home and changes to labor laws in Mexico are challenges that employers, employers and workers they will have to assume decision, ingenuity Y responsibility.

These are the new trends in the job market. and, according to the new reports and studies in hiring, employers should have a focus planned; it’s about spending time and resources to understand the range of wants and needs of workers.

In these times, employers and employers require personnel, they are struggling to find them and convince them to collaborate with their companies.; The great challenge is to identify the needs of each possible collaborator so that they stay to work and retain them.

There has always been staff turnover in companies and the need to find a better job position, so hiring will continue to be a challenge in the face of labor shortages. Faced with this scenario, some employers are exploring and already have people from other states or countries on their payrolls, as the case may be, because if local labor is scarce, it will have to be replaced by people from outside the closest environment.

The shortage of professionals in companies is having an impact on the working market, so they will have to have Talent retention strategies to keep them.

In this new post-pandemic labor scenario, work from home or telecommuting is here to stay; from small businesses to large companies have decided to continue with this practice that has reduced contagion risks and have diminished costs of fixed costs What light, water, energy and internet for the employer and that have been transferred to the worker.

These are new job trends. of recent years, to which are added others, as in the case of Mexico the 12 days of vacation that the worker will have after completing one working year.

Similarly the increase in the minimum wage from 172 pesos to 207 as of this year.

And more labor reforms will come that will undoubtedly benefit the worker, such as the analysis that is being carried out on the proposal to reduce the workday. Those who legislate in the chambers of Deputies and Senators They already explore the topic for the employee to work on five days a week entitled to two days off Y working hours are reduced to seven hours a day.

2023 will be beneficial for the worker, companies will have to move towards a model that addresses the balance life-work of the collaborator, is a way of working that can include flexibility in schedules, Compensation bonuses for productivity, days off, balancing and providing well-being and balance in the life of the collaborator to achieve better talent.

A new culture of well-being is envisioned, new models of work both face-to-face, remote and hybridawareness and responsiveness to the agreement between employer and worker in cases of conflict, talent competitions for a position and a new Labor legislation on different fronts.