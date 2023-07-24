Mexico City.- A video of the social networks shows to Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti–technician of the Cruz Azul machine-, explain the strong measure that it will begin to take if any of its players is a creditor of a yellow card.

He coach longest of the mexican league made it clear that any player who is reprimanded will have to pay a fine of 50 thousand pesos, mainly if they claim the refereegiven that Ricardo Ferretti He considers it ‘absurd’ to give away a yellow card in this way.

For now, it is unknown when and where the ‘clip’ that is becoming a trend was recorded, due to the exemplary punishment that the Brazilian If your football players lose their temper and are dedicated to telling things to the referee until having to suffer a yellow card.

Ricardo Ferretti fines his players for each yellow card

He strategist He knows that facing the referee or causing an unnecessary foul will have consequences during the game, for this reason he hopes that this test works for him so that his players can dedicate themselves to playing and are free of any unusual warnings.

Ricardo Ferretti sends messages from the bench

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He has not ruled on that moment, which could have occurred before the debut of the cement team in the 2023 Leagues Cup against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Friday. Blue Cross They have not won any game in the current 2023-24 season; string four defeats, -Three in MX Leagueone in League Cup-.