Earthquake today in Catania: magnitude, epicenter and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY CATANIA – An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded today, July 24, 2023, at 05:01 in Sicily. The epicenter, according to reports from the INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) was identified five kilometers west of Milo (in the province of Catania) with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 37.7420, 15.0610 at a depth of 4 kilometers.

The shock was felt by the population. At the moment, however, no damage to property or people has been reported. A few minutes earlier (at 04.55) another shock had occurred with a similar epicenter but of a lower magnitude (2.5).

