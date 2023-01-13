Al Nassr clarified this Wednesday that the contract of the Portuguese star

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed on December 30 for the Saudi club until 2025, does not imply “any type of commitment to any candidacy” for a World Cup, referring to the one launched by Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt for 2030

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that, contrary to published news, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not imply commitments to any World Cup bid.

His main objective is Al Nassr and working with his teammates to help the club achieve success,” the club said on its official Twitter account.

According to different media, Cristiano’s contract with the Saudi league team, the value of which has not been officially revealed, would include an additional 200 million euros as a player to promote Saudi Arabia’s joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

This candidacy, which is expected to be led by Saudi Arabia and which would include Greece and Egypt, to host the 2030 World Cup, competes with that of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine and with the South American one, made up of Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese continues training with his teammates, with a view to putting everything into action for the season.

The club uploaded an image in which Ronaldo is next to the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospona, and the Uzbek Saloloddin Masharipov, in one of the training sessions.

