Liselot de Bruijn, commercial editor at vtwonen, tells us which five home accessories you can use to keep that cozy December feeling all winter long.

1. Colored candles

“Candles are number one when it comes to accessories that give a room atmosphere, especially if they have a color. Go for wintry tones, such as black swivel candles or a gold cone candle. If you have red and green candles left over from Christmas, they are still fine. You prevent a fierce Christmas association by using them separately. A set of dark red dinner candles will come in handy again in February for a romantic dinner. Green is a beautiful, timeless color that feels at home in both a calm palette and a more daring color palette.”

2. (Golden) candlesticks

"Dark days call for shine! Gold is actually beautiful all year round, but it comes into its own even better in winter. Combine those colorful candles with a gold candlestick… or two. By playing with color here too, you can completely customize the whole thing and make it as crazy or subtle as you want. Make sure that there is always a difference in height between the candlesticks, for tension in your still life, and possibly use a nice cake stand to create that height. Many candlesticks are designed in such a way that they are also beautiful without candles. Grouped on a table or cabinet, they serve as a fresh, decorative eye-catcher."

3. Wintry sheepskin

The sheepskin is the perfect winter accessory and comes into its own in every living style. It is cozy and already radiates warmth when you look at it. In addition, a hard chair becomes a lot more comfortable with a fur on it. You can also let the sheepskin come back in your interior in a different way. On the wall, for example, draped over a basket, over the foot of your bed, or next to it. A leather sofa gets a softer look if you drape a sheepskin over it. Sheepskins are available in all colors of the rainbow, from white and black to bright pink.”

4. Season scale

"It can also be great fun to style a winter scale. Choose a nice large bowl, preferably on legs, and fill it with vegetables or fruit of the season. Or collect pine cones in the forest and put them on top, possibly combined with pine green (whether or not from your old Christmas tree) or other beautiful branches. In the summer you fill it with lemons and in the fall with chestnuts or small pumpkins. Place the bowl on the table or in a visible place in the house, so that you can enjoy it every day."

5. Floor vase

“There is now a large bald spot where the Christmas tree stood. This can be an excellent time to start the year with a clean slate and rearrange the furniture in the room. Or fill that empty space with a large floor vase or vintage fermenter bottle. In any case, choose a large one, otherwise it will be insignificant in space. If necessary, place the vase on a nice side table to give it more height and body. Then fill it with a beautiful winter branch, for example a dried bear claw. Or give your old Christmas tree a second life here by sawing off a nice branch and putting it in the bottle.”

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.





