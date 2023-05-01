A picture is worth a thousand words. And that is precisely what Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have done to settle the rumors of a crisis that have been around them for a few days. Some Portuguese media claimed that the couple had broken off their relationship and that one of the main reasons was the high standard of living that the model led. It was even said that the transfer of her residence to Saudi Arabia and Georgina’s bad relationship with her in-law’s family would have been the definitive reasons for her separation.

One of the harshest criticisms of the couple came from Leo Caeiro, a friend of the footballer’s mother: «I have been saying for months that they are not well and it is likely that they will separate. He is fed up with her. Thats the reality”. He even stated that “there will be no marriage” and that they are only together “to feed the product.”

But now it has been shown that nothing is further from reality. It has been the Portuguese footballer himself, who never usually pronounces himself on these issues, who has shared an image on his Instagram account in which they both appear kissing while toasting with a cocktail in hand. The text that accompanies the photograph is “Cheers to love”, which in Spanish means toast to love. A very revealing photo and message that the former Real Madrid player has shared with his almost 580 million followers.

“The envious invents the rumor, the gossiper spreads it and the idiot believes it.” This was the message that the Spanish-Argentine model published a few days ago on her social networks, thus throwing the first dart at those who speculated on a possible crisis between them.

media couple



Cristiano and Georgina thus show that their relationship is going from strength to strength and that they both continue to enjoy their life together between Riyadh and Madrid. The model frequently goes to the Spanish capital to attend to her professional commitments, including the promotion of the premiere of the second part of her Netflix documentary “I’m Georgina”. Meanwhile, the footballer is focused on his training sessions and matches with Al-Nassr, where he scored again this weekend and they are second in the standings fighting to win the Saudi championship.

It is not surprising that from time to time rumors and controversies arise about the couple, since they form one of the most media relations in the world of the heart and reap record numbers. Both have more than 630 million followers on Instagram. In Georgina’s words: “I am global.”