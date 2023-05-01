How long does the Concert May 1st 2023 last: the duration of the event, when it ends

How long does the Concert 1st May 2023 last (duration), scheduled for today, Monday 1st May, on Rai 3? When does it end? The historic musical event, conducted by Ambra Angiolini and Biggio, will be held from 15.15 to 00.15. The total duration will therefore be approximately 9 hours. However, there will be breaks on TV. The event will be broadcast live on Rai 3 (from 15.15 to 00.15 with a break from 19.00 to 20.00 for the news editions).

The entire concert will also be available on RaiPlayboth live and on demand. Live clips of the entire concert will be extracted as well as clips of the interviews with the singers visible in full on the Rai Radio 2 TV channel on RaiPlay. Rai Italia has the task of proposing the entire concert from Piazza San Giovanni to the world, dividing it into two tranches. The notes of the May Day stage will arrive on five continents following an ad hoc schedule that will follow the different time zones.

It will be a May Day to listen to and watch also on Rai Radio 2, the official voice of the Concertone (also available in video on Digital Terrestrial channel 202 and tivùsat). Ema Stokholma’s dj set will be staged on Rai Radio 2, even for those who will be in the square, from 7 pm – during the break of live TV – from the May Day stage.

Singers

We have seen how long the 2023 May Day Concert lasts (duration), but which singers will be performing on stage? Today we will see: Aurora, Lazza, Coma_Cose, Geolier, Emma, ​​Carl Brave, Tananai, Francesco Gabbani, Ariete, Mr. Rain, Piero Pelù with Alborosie, Matteo Paolillo (directly from the success of Mare Fuori), Righeira, Mara Sattei, Il Tre , Baustelle, Levante, Aiello, Rocco Hunt, BNKR44, Gaia, Alfa, Giuse The Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, L’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Ginevra, Serendipity , Paolo Benvegnù to which are added the winners of the 1MNEXT Contest Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the contest “Road safety in music” Hermes. Opening act from 2.00 pm with Leo Gassman, Iside, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli, Wepro.