Athletico Paranaense became this Thursday the fourth and last semifinalist of the

Libertadores Cup 2022 by surprising the Argentine Students in La Platain a dramatic and intense rematch game for the quarterfinals.

Directed by Luiz Felipe ScolariParanaense won 1-0 with a goal from Vitor Roque (90+6) in stoppage time and after several controversial actions, when everything suggested that the match would be settled on penalties after a tense 0-0, the same marker of the first leg.

Palmeiras now appears threatening on Furacão’s horizon. The Verdão of the Portuguese Abel Ferreira has between eyebrows the third consecutive title since he began to reign in America in 2020, which would leave him with four trophies added to that of 1999 and thus become the first Brazilian team to reach said number of cups in the maximum club tournament of Conmebol.

Vélez threatened by the red and black fury

On the other side of the painting, the fearsome flamingowith one of the most powerful payrolls in America, will face the Argentine Velez Sarsfield, executioner of his compatriot Talleres de Córdoba. Even with the thorn in his side from the final he lost to Palmeiras in 2021 in Montevideo, Mengão is pursuing his third Libertadores title and for this he signed the 35-year-old Chilean star Arturo Vidal in mid-July.

King Arthur came to reinforce a red and black team that is aiming for the Brasileirao title and is intractable in the Cup, thanks to a devastating eleven where the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the midfielder Everton Ribeiro and the strikers Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ shine. . This team will have to face Vélez del ‘Cacique’ Medina, champion of the Libertadores in 1994, and who returns to the semifinals after eleven years.

The semifinals will be played between the 30th of this month and the 8th of September, according to the Conmebol competition program.

AFP

