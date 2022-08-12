you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Paranaense players celebrate.
Paranaense players celebrate.
This Thursday Paranaense achieved the missing quota.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 10:21 PM
Athletico Paranaense became this Thursday the fourth and last semifinalist of the
Libertadores Cup 2022 by surprising the Argentine Students in La Platain a dramatic and intense rematch game for the quarterfinals.
Directed by Luiz Felipe ScolariParanaense won 1-0 with a goal from Vitor Roque (90+6) in stoppage time and after several controversial actions, when everything suggested that the match would be settled on penalties after a tense 0-0, the same marker of the first leg.
Palmeiras now appears threatening on Furacão’s horizon. The Verdão of the Portuguese Abel Ferreira has between eyebrows the third consecutive title since he began to reign in America in 2020, which would leave him with four trophies added to that of 1999 and thus become the first Brazilian team to reach said number of cups in the maximum club tournament of Conmebol.
Vélez threatened by the red and black fury
On the other side of the painting, the fearsome flamingowith one of the most powerful payrolls in America, will face the Argentine Velez Sarsfield, executioner of his compatriot Talleres de Córdoba. Even with the thorn in his side from the final he lost to Palmeiras in 2021 in Montevideo, Mengão is pursuing his third Libertadores title and for this he signed the 35-year-old Chilean star Arturo Vidal in mid-July.
King Arthur came to reinforce a red and black team that is aiming for the Brasileirao title and is intractable in the Cup, thanks to a devastating eleven where the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the midfielder Everton Ribeiro and the strikers Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ shine. . This team will have to face Vélez del ‘Cacique’ Medina, champion of the Libertadores in 1994, and who returns to the semifinals after eleven years.
The semifinals will be played between the 30th of this month and the 8th of September, according to the Conmebol competition program.
AFP
more sports news
August 11, 2022, 10:21 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Copa #Libertadores #Brazilian #dominance #semifinals
Leave a Reply