The ‘millionaire’ is found leading group F with ten points.
DANTE FERNANDEZ. AFP
What result do you need to qualify for the round of 16?
This May 18, the Brazilian team Fortaleza won a victory against Alianza Lima, this made them add 7 pointsremaining in the third position of group F, the same points as the Chilean team Colo Colo, which occupies the second position.
JUAN MABROMATA. AFP
In that sense, in today’s game, a tie will suffice for the team to qualify for the next phase of the Libertadores, since they would have 11 points.
DANTE FERNANDEZ. AFP
In case of not adding on today’s date, they must win on matchday six, in which they receive Alianza Limateam eliminated from the competition at the Monumental.
JUAN MABROMATA. AFP
#Copa #Libertadores #River #Plate #qualify
Leave a Reply