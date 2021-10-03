Senior citizens in the UAE receive all the attention of the relevant state institutions, which provide this community group with all aspects of the required care at all levels, with the constant follow-up and directives of our wise leadership, whose senior citizens are highly appreciated.

Undoubtedly, this privileged position enjoyed by senior citizens in the UAE stems from our authentic Arab and Islamic values ​​and principles and our cultural heritage, which inspires reverence, respect and reverence for adults.

In the context of the continuous attention to senior citizens, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation, recently launched two digital initiatives, coinciding with the International Day of the Elderly: the first is about digital cognitive rehabilitation, and the second is about virtual reality.

The first initiative aims to make senior citizens and residents more active and effective in society, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of bonding between them and others, and is divided into two phases: The first will continue until next December, targeting nearly 300 senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi society. The second phase aims to reach more than 700 beneficiaries during the next year 2022.

As for the second initiative, it is about virtual reality, and its goal is to harness modern technologies to meet the needs of different groups in society, and provide an enjoyable and unique experience for the elderly, as the benefits of virtual reality go beyond entertainment and contribute to promoting physical and psychological health and reducing the feeling of isolation and loneliness.

The department is also working on the “Forever Fitness” initiative, in cooperation with New York University Abu Dhabi, to promote physical activity, and aims to enhance physical activity among senior citizens and residents through the use of behavioral stimulation, to make physical activity in its various forms an important part of the daily routine.

In fact, these initiatives launched by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi are part of its integrated efforts to provide care and a decent life for senior citizens and residents, as part of the department’s tireless efforts to enhance the quality of family life and improve it on a continuous basis.

These initiatives also fall within the broad framework of the UAE’s interest in the human being as the backbone of the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing, which is at the same time the goal of this process. their quality of life, and ensuring their active and continuous participation within the societal fabric of the state.

On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research